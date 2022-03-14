Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is preparing to take operating control of its joint ventures in Venezuela if the Biden administration relaxes sanctions on the country to increase crude supplies after banning Russia's oil imports, Reuters reports.

The company plans to expand its role in the four joint ventures it shares with Venezuela's state-run PDVSA oil firm if U.S. approvals are obtained, and it already has begun assembling a trading team to market oil from Venezuela, according to the report.

Chevron reportedly has asked the U.S. government for a license broad enough to have a greater say at its joint ventures in Venezuela, a first step to recovering crude output and exports, and to control where oil is sent.

Chevron vastly reduced its presence in Venezuela after the U.S. tightened sanctions on Venezuela in 2020; the company's joint ventures with PDVSA had produced ~200K bbl/day before U.S. sanctions and lack of financing cut their output.

Pointing to a strong run-up in the stock, Chevron was downgraded to Sell last week by J.P. Morgan.