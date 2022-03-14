PREIT Q4 FFO increases, helped by higher rents and occupancy rates

crowd shopping

sculpies/iStock via Getty Images

  • PREIT (NYSE:PEI) saw its Q4 non-GAAP per-share funds from operations improve to a profit compared with losses in both the previous and year-ago quarters as occupancy improved, rents rose, and credit losses narrowed.
  • The shopping mall owner said Q4 adjusted FFO per share of $0.17 improved from -$0.08 in Q3 and -$0.13 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q4 same-store net operating income, excluding termination revenue, increased 52.5% Y/Y compared with a 36.0% Y/Y increase in the prior quarter.
  • "Strong demand continued to drive record operating results for the quarter and year in sales, leasing activity, traffic and net operating income," said Chairman and CEO Joseph Coradino.
  • For the quarter, results were driven by an increase in rent, percentage rent, percent sales and common area revenue of $9.2M and a decrease in credit losses for challenged tenants of $10.7M vs. the three months ended Dec. 31, 2020.
  • Core mall occupancy increased 290 basis points sequentially to 93.2%, and mall non-anchor occupancy rose 10 bps to 89.5%.
  • Q4 total operating expenses of $70.7M declined from $75.8M in Q3 and $82.1M in Q4 2020.
  • Q4 total revenue of $85.2M vs. $71.7M in Q3 and $66.6M in the year-ago quarter; lease revenue of $76.5M rose from $65.5M in Q3 and $58.8M in Q4 2020.
  • The company still isn't providing guidance for the year.
  • Still, PREIT (PEI) stock fell 1.2% in after-hours trading.
  • Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.
  • Previously (Jan. 31), PREIT core mall sales crosses $600 per square foot milestone
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.