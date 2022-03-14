PREIT Q4 FFO increases, helped by higher rents and occupancy rates
Mar. 14, 2022 7:01 PM ETPennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- PREIT (NYSE:PEI) saw its Q4 non-GAAP per-share funds from operations improve to a profit compared with losses in both the previous and year-ago quarters as occupancy improved, rents rose, and credit losses narrowed.
- The shopping mall owner said Q4 adjusted FFO per share of $0.17 improved from -$0.08 in Q3 and -$0.13 in the year-ago quarter.
- Q4 same-store net operating income, excluding termination revenue, increased 52.5% Y/Y compared with a 36.0% Y/Y increase in the prior quarter.
- "Strong demand continued to drive record operating results for the quarter and year in sales, leasing activity, traffic and net operating income," said Chairman and CEO Joseph Coradino.
- For the quarter, results were driven by an increase in rent, percentage rent, percent sales and common area revenue of $9.2M and a decrease in credit losses for challenged tenants of $10.7M vs. the three months ended Dec. 31, 2020.
- Core mall occupancy increased 290 basis points sequentially to 93.2%, and mall non-anchor occupancy rose 10 bps to 89.5%.
- Q4 total operating expenses of $70.7M declined from $75.8M in Q3 and $82.1M in Q4 2020.
- Q4 total revenue of $85.2M vs. $71.7M in Q3 and $66.6M in the year-ago quarter; lease revenue of $76.5M rose from $65.5M in Q3 and $58.8M in Q4 2020.
- The company still isn't providing guidance for the year.
- Still, PREIT (PEI) stock fell 1.2% in after-hours trading.
- Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.
