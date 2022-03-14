Petrobras, EIG Global Energy near deal for Bolivia-Brazil gas pipeline

Mar. 14, 2022 7:21 PM ETPetróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

simonmayer/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is nearing a deal to sell control of a natural gas pipeline that connects southern Brazil and Bolivia to EIG Global Energy Partners, Reuters reports.

The Brazilian company is expected to receive more than $500M for the 51% stake in TBG, or Transportadora Brasileira Gasoduto Bolivia-Brasil, and the bid could reach as high as $1B, according to the report.

The 1,600-mile pipeline system is the main transportation network for natural gas in the south of Brazil, generating more than 900M reais ($180M) of operating profit for its owners in the first nine months of 2021.

Separately, Petrobras CEO Joaquim Silva e Luna says he will not leave the company despite facing criticism from Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro and others over a fuel price hike announced last week.

