FinVolution issues cautious 2022 volume guidance amid COVID surge
Mar. 14, 2022 7:22 PM ETFinVolution Group (FINV)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) stock is falling 2.4% in after-hours trading after the Chinese fintech gives a cautious outlook on transaction volume for 2022 due to the recent resurgence of COVID-19 in China and some other regions around the world.
- The company expects full-year transaction volume of RMB 175B-RMB 180B (US$27.5B-US$28.3B), a Y/Y increase of 27.4%-31.0% from RMB 137.4B in 2021, a record for the company.
- For Q4 2021, transaction volume of RMB 39.0B rose from RMB 38.1B in Q3 and RMB 21.5B in Q4 2020.
- Q4 non-GAAP profit per ADS of RMB 2.33 ($0.37) rose from RMB 2.21 in the previous quarter and RMB 1.77 in Q4 2020.
- Q4 net revenue of RMB 2.45B ($384.1M) slipped from RMB 2.53B in Q3 and increased from RMB 1.85B in the year-ago quarter.
- Conference call at 8:30 PM ET.
- Chinese tech stocks have been pressured in the past week as the U.S. Securities Commission named five companies from China that could be de-listed for failing to comply with U.S. accounting regulations.