Olin to suspend European epoxy resin production

Mar. 14, 2022 7:47 PM ETOlin Corporation (OLN)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Bizarre forms of white powder explosion cloud against black background.White dust particles splash.

Pattadis Walarput/iStock via Getty Images

Olin (NYSE:OLN) -1.2% post-market after saying it is temporarily curtailing integrated epoxy production at its facility in Stade, Germany, citing a poor quality market and record high natural gas and electrical power costs in Europe.

Olin says it has seen weaker demand than expected for epoxy resin in Europe during Q4, exacerbated by the uncertainty following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and it is "impractical" to operate the epoxy resin facility at less than 50% operating rates.

The company now expects Q1 epoxy sales to decrease by $35M-$40M from Q4 2021, but it continues to expect Q1 total results in the Chemicals segment to be similar to Q4 2021 levels.

Olin shares gained 6% in Monday's trading after KeyBanc issued an upgrade, seeing spiking global energy prices as favorable to the company in the short- and long-term.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.