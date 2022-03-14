Sibanye-Stillwater (SBSW -6.8%) says it received unconditional acceptance of its final wage offer from the Solidarity and UASA labor unions, so members of the unions will no longer be locked out of its South African gold operations.

But the remaining two unions forming the coalition of unions representing employees at the company's gold operations, AMCU and the NUM, have not accepted the company's final offer and their members will remain locked out of the mining sites.

"This is positive progress in the wage negotiation process, and we are hopeful that both AMCU and the NUM will soon follow suit to avoid further consequences for employees and other stakeholders from strike action," CEO Neal Froneman says.

The strike has disrupt operations at Sibanye's mines at a time when gold's price has rallied past $2,000/oz.