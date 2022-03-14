Shell cannot sell Nigeria assets while $2B appeal decided - Bloomberg

Mar. 14, 2022 3:26 PM ETShell plc (SHEL)EBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

oil spill in nigeria

Modest Franco /iStock via Getty Images

Shell (SHEL -1.9%) cannot sell its Nigerian onshore business until a court decides the company's appeal of a nearly $2B penalty for allegedly spilling oil in the country, Bloomberg reports.

The three-judge panel also ordered Shell to deposit the judgment sum in an account controlled by the court, according to the report, which cited a lawyer representing the plaintiffs.

Members of the Ejalawa community in the southern Rivers state sued Shell and joint venture partner Nigerian National Petroleum Co. in January 2020, and a federal judge later accepted that an abandoned flow line operated by Shell began spilling crude oil that damaged their land and waterways.

Separately, Shell and Eni (NYSE:E) both declared force majeure on key oil flows from Nigeria; Shell's force majeure, in place since March 3, applies to its Bonny export program, while Eni's relates to Brass crude cargoes and follows a pipeline blast in the Bayelsa state.

With its Russian divestment, "Shell is well on its way to a post-hydrocarbon future," Zoltan Ban writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.