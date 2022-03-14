Shell (SHEL -1.9%) cannot sell its Nigerian onshore business until a court decides the company's appeal of a nearly $2B penalty for allegedly spilling oil in the country, Bloomberg reports.

The three-judge panel also ordered Shell to deposit the judgment sum in an account controlled by the court, according to the report, which cited a lawyer representing the plaintiffs.

Members of the Ejalawa community in the southern Rivers state sued Shell and joint venture partner Nigerian National Petroleum Co. in January 2020, and a federal judge later accepted that an abandoned flow line operated by Shell began spilling crude oil that damaged their land and waterways.

Separately, Shell and Eni (NYSE:E) both declared force majeure on key oil flows from Nigeria; Shell's force majeure, in place since March 3, applies to its Bonny export program, while Eni's relates to Brass crude cargoes and follows a pipeline blast in the Bayelsa state.

