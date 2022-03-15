A Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX jet that took off from Seattle earlier on Monday reportedly is on the way to the company's completion plant in Zhoushan, China, in a sign the model is closer to returning to commercial flights in the country after a three-year grounding.

"If this points to a delivery, it will be the first MAX delivery to China since March 2019, which is material as the country historically has represented 17% of deliveries," Jefferies analysts say, according to a Reuters report.

In December, China's aviation regulator provided Boeing with a list of fixes required before its return to commercial flying, but so far only test flights have occurred.

Earlier Monday, Boeing said new Caribbean airline Arajet ordered 20 737 MAX jets with options to purchase another 15 MAX planes.