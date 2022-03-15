Environmental lawyers ClientEarth say they are preparing legal action against the directors of Shell (NYSE:SHEL) over the company's climate transition plan, according to Reuters.

The group says it will seek to hold the directors personally liable for what they see is a failure to adequately prepare for the global shift to a low-carbon economy, claiming an alleged breach of the directors' duties under the U.K. Companies Act.

Shell has pledged to cut in half the emissions from its operations by 2030, but ClientEarth says its net-zero target to reduce emissions from the use of its products is not far-reaching enough and is not reflected in the company's operating plans or budgets.

With its recent Russian divestment, "Shell is well on its way to a post-hydrocarbon future," Zoltan Ban writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.