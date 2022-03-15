FinVolution Group Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.37, revenue of $384.1M; issues FY22 guidance
Mar. 15, 2022 12:35 AM ETFinVolution Group (FINV)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- FinVolution Group press release (NYSE:FINV): Q4 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.37.
- Revenue of $384.1M (+32.1% Y/Y).
- Total cumulative registered users reached 140.3 million as of December 31, 2021.
- Total number of unique borrowers was 3.5 million as of December 31, 2021.
- Total number of new individual borrowers in the for the fourth quarter was 1.04 million, an increase of 57.0% compared to the same period of 2020.
- Total transaction volume reached RMB39.0 billion for the fourth quarter, an increase of 81.4% compared to the same period of 2020.
- Transaction volume facilitated for total new individual borrowers for the fourth quarter was RMB7.6 billion, an increase of 123.5% compared to the same period of 2020.
- Total outstanding principal of loans reached RMB50.3 billion as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 88.4% compared to the same period of 2020.
- The company anticipates its transaction volume guidance for the full year 2022 to be in the range of RMB175 billion to RMB180 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 27.4% to 31.0%.