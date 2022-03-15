Asia stocks mixed as Ukraine war, China's COVID surge weigh

Japan +0.35%.

China -2.43% China February data: retails sales beat, Industrial production beats, investment beats.

Shares in China lagged among Asia-Pacific markets on Tuesday, though some losses were pared following the release of Chinese economic data that was far above expectations.

Hong Kong -3.39%.

Australia -0.65%. Australian weekly consumer confidence 95.8 (prior 100.1).

India +0.07%

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones was little changed at 32,945.24, S&P 500 shed 0.74% to 4,173.11, while Nasdaq dropped 2.04% to 12,581.22.

New Zealand services PMI for February 46.5 (prior 45.9).

Update on Russian invasion of Ukraine: Russia-Ukraine talks done for the day; EU agrees to fresh sanctions.

Oil prices slid to a two-week low on Tuesday on continued ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine and concerns about demand in China after a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Brent futures dropped $4.20 or 3.9% to $102.70 a barrel by 0125 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (NYSE:WTI) crude fell below $100 level for the first time since March 1, dropping $4.30 or 4.2% to $98.71 a barrel.

Gold prices fell on Tuesday to their lowest in more than a week, as U.S. Treasury yields surged ahead of an expected rate hike from the Federal Reserve, and as hopes for progress in Russia-Ukraine talks further dampened the metal’s safe-haven appeal.

Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,942.96 per ounce by 0121 GMT, U.S. gold futures fell 0.5% to $1,951.20.

Palladium, used by automakers in catalytic converters to curb emissions, fell 1% to $2,363.06 per ounce, after declining more than 15% in the previous session on easing supply fears.

Spot silver shed 0.4% to $24.92 per ounce, while platinum was down 0.1% to $1,029.16.

U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones +0.03%; S&P 500 +0.17%; Nasdaq +0.49%.