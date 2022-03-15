Asia stocks mixed as Ukraine war, China's COVID surge weigh

Mar. 15, 2022 1:19 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Japan +0.35%.

China -2.43% China February data: retails sales beat, Industrial production beats, investment beats.

Shares in China lagged among Asia-Pacific markets on Tuesday, though some losses were pared following the release of Chinese economic data that was far above expectations.

Hong Kong -3.39%.

Australia -0.65%. Australian weekly consumer confidence 95.8 (prior 100.1).

India +0.07%

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones was little changed at 32,945.24, S&P 500 shed 0.74% to 4,173.11, while Nasdaq dropped 2.04% to 12,581.22.

New Zealand services PMI for February 46.5 (prior 45.9).

Update on Russian invasion of Ukraine: Russia-Ukraine talks done for the day; EU agrees to fresh sanctions.

Oil prices slid to a two-week low on Tuesday on continued ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine and concerns about demand in China after a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Brent futures dropped $4.20 or 3.9% to $102.70 a barrel by 0125 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (NYSE:WTI) crude fell below $100 level for the first time since March 1, dropping $4.30 or 4.2% to $98.71 a barrel.

Gold prices fell on Tuesday to their lowest in more than a week, as U.S. Treasury yields surged ahead of an expected rate hike from the Federal Reserve, and as hopes for progress in Russia-Ukraine talks further dampened the metal’s safe-haven appeal.

Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,942.96 per ounce by 0121 GMT, U.S. gold futures fell 0.5% to $1,951.20.

Palladium, used by automakers in catalytic converters to curb emissions, fell 1% to $2,363.06 per ounce, after declining more than 15% in the previous session on easing supply fears.

Spot silver shed 0.4% to $24.92 per ounce, while platinum was down 0.1% to $1,029.16.

U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones +0.03%; S&P 500 +0.17%; Nasdaq +0.49%.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.