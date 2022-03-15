Cardinal Energy GAAP EPS of $0.24, revenue of $140.41M
Mar. 15, 2022 1:44 AM ETCardinal Energy Ltd. (CRLFF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Cardinal Energy press release (OTCPK:CRLFF): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.24.
- Revenue of $140.41M (+112.5% Y/Y).
- Fourth quarter 2021 production increased 10% over the same period in 2020;
- In the fourth quarter of 2021, adjusted funds flow increased 293% to $53.5 million or $0.36 per basic share as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.
- "Our board has approved a marginal increase in our capital program for 2022. Our initial 2022 budget of $75 million in capital spending and $9 million of abandonment and reclamation spending ("ARO") will be increased by $15 million."