Fraport AG reports FY results
Mar. 15, 2022 2:15 AM ETFraport AG (FPRUF), FPRUYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Fraport AG press release (OTCPK:FPRUF): FY Group EBITDA clearly climbed back to positive territory in fiscal 2021, reaching €757.0 million (2019: minus €250.6 million).
- Group EBIT also increased markedly to €313.7 million (2019: minus €708.1 million).
- The Group result (net profit) recovered from a loss of €690 million recorded in 2020 (the first pandemic year) to a gain of €91.8 million in 2021.
- For the current 2022 business year, Fraport's Executive board expects traffic at Frankfurt Airport to range between approximately 39 million and 46 million travelers – equaling 55 to 65 percent of the pre-crisis 2019 passenger level.
- Group revenue is projected to reach about €3 billion vs. estimated growth of 31.36% Y/Y.
- Group EBITDA is expected to range between €760 million and €880 million, while Group EBIT is forecast to rise to between €320 million and €440 million. The Group result (net profit) is expected to reach between €50 million and €150 million.