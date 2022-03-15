Fraport AG reports FY results

Mar. 15, 2022 2:15 AM ETFraport AG (FPRUF), FPRUYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Fraport AG press release (OTCPK:FPRUF): FY Group EBITDA clearly climbed back to positive territory in fiscal 2021, reaching €757.0 million (2019: minus €250.6 million).
  • Group EBIT also increased markedly to €313.7 million (2019: minus €708.1 million).
  • The Group result (net profit) recovered from a loss of €690 million recorded in 2020 (the first pandemic year) to a gain of €91.8 million in 2021.
  • For the current 2022 business year, Fraport's Executive board expects traffic at Frankfurt Airport to range between approximately 39 million and 46 million travelers – equaling 55 to 65 percent of the pre-crisis 2019 passenger level.
  • Group revenue is projected to reach about €3 billion vs. estimated growth of 31.36% Y/Y.
  • Group EBITDA is expected to range between €760 million and €880 million, while Group EBIT is forecast to rise to between €320 million and €440 million. The Group result (net profit) is expected to reach between €50 million and €150 million.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.