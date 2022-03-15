CareDx wins $44.9M in false advertising trial against Natera
Mar. 15, 2022 2:31 AM ETCareDx, Inc (CDNA), NTRABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) announced that the Company won its false advertising case against Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) as a jury found that Natera and its senior executives intentionally and recklessly misled the transplant community by deliberately engaging in false advertising in the promotion and marketing of its Prospera kidney transplant rejection assessment test.
- CareDx was awarded monetary damages totaling $44.9M: $21.2M in compensatory damages and $23.7M in punitive damages.
- The jury found Natera liable for false advertising based on Natera’s false comparisons of its kidney transplant assessment test, Prospera, to CareDx’s market-leading AlloSure technology.
- The trial underscored the value of AlloSure’s clinical excellence as the only donor-derived cell-free DNAtest that has prospective, multicenter validation published.