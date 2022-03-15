Manulife Financial prices $750M debt offering
Mar. 15, 2022 2:42 AM ETManulife Financial Corporation (MFC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) has priced a public offering in the United States of $750M of 3.703% senior notes due 2032 at a public offering price of 100%.
- Net proceeds from the sale of the notes will be used to finance or refinance, in part or in full, new or existing eligible "green" assets under the Manulife Sustainable Bond Framework.
- The Framework is aligned with the International Capital Market Association's 2021 Green Bond Principles and directs the use of proceeds for "green bonds" towards renewable energy, green buildings, sustainably-managed land use, energy efficiency, clean transportation, sustainable water and wastewater management, or pollution prevention and control.