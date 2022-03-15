Allianz and Swiss Re join other financial firms in switching from Russia
Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZF) and Swiss Re (OTCPK:SSREF) on Monday, it said it would reduce Russian business as European financial institutions turn their backs on Russia, according to Reuters.
German insurance company and Swiss reinsurance company join German banks Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase that exited Russia after its invasion of Ukraine on February 24 and subsequent Western government sanctions.
The moves will pile pressure on others to follow.
Allianz said it had put a stop to insuring new business in Russia and was no longer investing in Russia for its own portfolio.
Swiss Re said it was not taking on new business with Russian and Belarusian clients and was not renewing existing business with Russian clients.
In a statement sent via email, Swiss Re said it was reviewing its current business relationships in Russia and Belarus.
The decisions follow similar action by other major European insurers and reinsurers, which provide cover for large projects such as energy installations.
Insurer Zurich no longer takes on new domestic customers in Russia and will not renew existing local business, a spokesperson told Reuters on Monday.
Hannover Re said last week that new business and renewals for customers in Russia and Belarus were on hold, while Italian insurer Generali said earlier this month it would pull out of Russia.
Insurance broker Willis Towers Watson also said on Sunday it would withdraw from Russia, following similar moves by rivals Marsh and Aon.
Asset managers have said they will not make new investments in Russia and many Russian-focused funds have frozen because they are unable to trade following the sanctions and counter-measures taken by Russia.