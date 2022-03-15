Sibanye-Stillwater declares final dividend of $0.4868/ADS

Mar. 15, 2022 4:18 AM ETSibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) declares final dividend of $0.4868/ADS, bringing total annual dividend to $1.2588/ADS.
  • Together with the record interim dividend of R8.5 billion (US$565 million) (292 SA cents per share/77.2 US cents per ADR) for H1 2021, dividend represents a leading annual dividend yield of 9.8% for 2021 (at the closing JSE share price of R49.10/share on 31 December 2021).
  • The board approved a final dividend at the upper end of the 25% to 35% dividend pay-out range as per the 2021 dividend policy.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.