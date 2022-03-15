Sibanye-Stillwater declares final dividend of $0.4868/ADS
Mar. 15, 2022 4:18 AM ETSibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) declares final dividend of $0.4868/ADS, bringing total annual dividend to $1.2588/ADS.
- Together with the record interim dividend of R8.5 billion (US$565 million) (292 SA cents per share/77.2 US cents per ADR) for H1 2021, dividend represents a leading annual dividend yield of 9.8% for 2021 (at the closing JSE share price of R49.10/share on 31 December 2021).
- The board approved a final dividend at the upper end of the 25% to 35% dividend pay-out range as per the 2021 dividend policy.
- Payable April 11; for shareholders of record March 25; ex-div March 24.