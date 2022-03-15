European markets mixed as Ukraine-Russia war weighs on sentiment

London -1.20%.

Germany +2.21%.

France -1.19%. France February final CPI +3.6% vs +3.6% y/y prelim.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 1.3%, with basic resources shedding to lead losses as all sectors and major bourses slid into negative territory.

European stocks are expected to open lower on Tuesday as global market sentiment is hit by Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Switzerland February producer and import prices +0.4% vs +0.6% m/m prior.

UK February jobless claims change -48.1k vs -31.9k prior.

Comin up in the session: Eurozone January industrial production at 1000 GMT; Germany March ZEW survey current conditions, outlook at 1000 GMT.

Update on Russian invasion of Ukraine:

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than one basis point to 2.12%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than one basis point to 0.36%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than one basis point to 1.61%.

European futures mixed. FTSE -2.06%; CAC +1.64%; DAX -1.12% and EURO STOXX -1.57%.