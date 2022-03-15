NorthWest Healthcare Properties reports Q4 results
Mar. 15, 2022 4:38 AM ETNorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWHUF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- NorthWest Healthcare Properties press release (OTC:NWHUF): Q4 FFO of $0.22/share
- Q4 2021 AFFO of $0.23 per unit is in-line with the previous quarter.
- Revenue of $96.4M.
- Total assets under management increased 17.3% year over year to $9.2 billion.
- Net asset value ("NAV") per unit increased by 9.0% year over year to $14.47 and 16.6% on a constant currency basis.
- Looking ahead to completion of the UK JV, its planned US co-investment and global healthcare precinct initiatives, all of which are expected to close later in 2022 total AUM plus capital commitments are expected to increase to approximately $20.0 billion in the near-term.