Relief Therapeutics's subsidiary agrees to acquire worldwide commercialization rights of a novel dosage form for the treatment of PKU
Mar. 15, 2022 4:58 AM ETRelief Therapeutics Holding AG (RLFTF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- APR Applied Pharma Research, a wholly owned subsidiary of Relief Therapeutics (OTCQB:RLFTF) to acquire Worldwide Commercialization Rights, except in the UK and Ireland, for a novel dosage form of a prescription drug already approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and intended for the treatment of patients with phenylketonuria (PKU).
- Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
- Under the pact, Meta has completed the product's galenical and technical development and will provide the technology transfer package to APR
- APR will be responsible for bioequivalence studies, industrial scale up, regulatory submission and commercialization in the U.S. and EU.
- Additionally, Meta has submitted a patent application in the UK and APR intends to seek a patent extension in all major territories including the U.S. and Europe.