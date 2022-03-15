Autonomous cybersecurity platform SentinelOne to acquire Attivo Networks for $616.5M
Mar. 15, 2022 5:45 AM ETSentinelOne, Inc. (S)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- SentinelOne (NYSE:S) is acquiring Attivo Networks, an identity security and lateral movement protection company in a cash and stock transaction valued at $616.5M
- This acquisition will extend company's AI-powered prevention, detection, and response capabilities to identity-based threats, setting the standard for XDR and accelerating enterprise zero trust adoption.
- The acquisition is expected to close in upcoming FQ2.
- “The shift to hybrid work and increased cloud adoption has established identity as the new perimeter, highlighting the importance of visibility into user activity. Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) is the missing link in holistic XDR and zero trust strategies,” said Nicholas Warner, COO, SentinelOne. “Our Attivo acquisition is a natural platform progression for protecting organizations from threats at every stage of the attack lifecycle.”
- The deal is accretive to company's GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin.
- Shares down 2% premarket today. Since the start of 2022, stock plunges more than 37%.