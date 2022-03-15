National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, met for seven hours in Rome on Monday, as the U.S. grows concerned over Chinese involvement in the conflict in Ukraine. Reports suggest that Moscow asked China for surface-to-air missiles, drones and armored vehicles as the lingering invasion exhausts its resources. The Kremlin denied the reports, saying it has ample supplies, while a Chinese spokesman also rejected the "malicious" rumors as "disinformation" before the meeting.

Quote: "Should they provide military or other assistance, that of course violates sanctions, or support the war effort, there will be significant consequences," Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters. "In terms of what those specifics will look like, we would coordinate with our partners and allies to make that determination."

The White House also warned Beijing not to bail out Russia at the meeting, with a pending default on the cards for the nation. "President Putin is being put in a position to make choices about where he is going to have to put his financial resources," Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo declared. "They're in a position where they are going to have to make choices about what debts they pay going forward and those choices will ultimately put him in a position about whether he continues the invasion."

Market angle: Panic selling of Chinese equities has taken hold over the last couple sessions as coronavirus continue to surge in the country, while Beijing's closeness to Moscow is not helping the situation. Stocks in Shanghai plunged 5% overnight, while shares in Hong Kong sold off another 5.7%. Investors are even staying away of the dip-buying opportunity despite Chinese shares being off 40% from a year ago levels.

