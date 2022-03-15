Illumina launches cancer gene profiling test TruSight for precision treatment in Europe
Mar. 15, 2022 6:08 AM ETIllumina, Inc. (ILMN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) launched the TruSight Oncology Comprehensive test in Europe that assesses multiple tumor genes and biomarkers to potentially help patients get matched with precision medicines.
- The company said the new in vitro diagnostic (IVD) comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) kit covers a broad range of mutations and current and emerging biomarkers maximizing the chances of finding actionable information from each patient's biopsy.
- "This groundbreaking and accurate diagnostic kit provides information clinicians can use to help match their patients to available therapies according to clinical guidelines or clinical trials, based on their tumor profile," said Kevin Keegan, general manager, Oncology at Illumina.
- The test assesses biomarkers in 517 cancer-relevant genes across nearly 30 solid tumor types by evaluating both DNA and RNA, and complex genomic signatures, such as microsatellite instability (MSI) and tumor mutational burden (TMB).
- The company said the test is the first CE-marked IVD kit for CGP based on DNA and RNA content.