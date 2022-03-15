SoftBank's Arm to cut 12%-15% of workforce ahead of IPO
Mar. 15, 2022 6:30 AM ETSoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBF)SFTBYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Arm, a UK-based semiconductor company owned by SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) intends to trim up to 12% to 15% of its workforce in the U.S. and the U.K. as it prepares for an IPO - Bloomberg.
- The high end of that range would involve close to 1,000 jobs, but most of the cuts will not affect engineers.
- CEO Rene Haas sent an email to staff saying: “To stay competitive, we need to remove duplication of work now that we are one Arm; stop work that is no longer critical to our future success; and think about how we get work done. It’s essential that we focus on activities that will move our strategy forward at pace.”
- Last month, SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) halted its sale of Arm to Nvidia, valued at up to $40B.