Sanofi, Blackstone ink €300M pact for subcutaneous Sarclisa for multiple myeloma
Mar. 15, 2022 6:43 AM ETSanofi (SNY)BXBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and Blackstone (NYSE:BX) entered a €300M collaboration to advance an innovative treatment for multiple myeloma (MM).
- The company said funds managed by Blackstone Life Sciences (BXLS) will contribute up to €300M to advance global studies and clinical development program for the subcutaneous formulation and delivery of anti-CD38 antibody Sarclisa to treat patients with MM.
- If successful, BXLS will be eligible to receive royalties on future subcutaneous sales. A pivotal study for the subcutaneous formulation is expected to begin in H2 2022.
- To advance the development of subcutaneous delivery for Sarclisa, Sanofi has partnered with drug delivery technology company Enable Injections Inc.
- Sanofi said, to date, Sarclisa has received regulatory approval for intravenous administration to treat certain patients with relapsed MM.
- "The collaboration with Blackstone will accelerate our ability to offer patients a subcutaneous anti-CD38 antibody therapy that we believe will be innovative and more convenient," said John Reed, global head of research and development for Sanofi.
- SNY +1.43% premarket to $51.05