KBR secures $70M Army contract
Mar. 15, 2022 6:42 AM ETKBR, Inc. (KBR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- KBR (NYSE:KBR) has won a new $70M contract to provide technical analysis and whole life cycle support to include research, development, test and evaluation for the U.S. Army's STARE Project Office.
- It was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle.
- These DoD IAC MAC task orders are awarded by the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the DTIC repository and the R&D and S&T community.
- Under the four-year contract, KBR's technical support will independently verify and validate sensor and system-of-systems performance within the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System and future multi-domain operation architectures.