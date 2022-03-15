ANI Pharmaceuticals Non-GAAP EPS of $0.54 misses by $0.20, revenue of $60.9M beats by $4.6M

Mar. 15, 2022 6:54 AM ETANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • ANI Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:ANIP): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.54 misses by $0.20.
  • Revenue of $60.9M (+6.3% Y/Y) beats by $4.6M.
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $100.3 million, net accounts receivable was $128.5 million, and face value of debt was $300.0 million as of December 31, 2021.
  • Guidance 2022:  Net Revenues of between $260.0 million and $275.0 million vs consensus of $301.70M representing approximately 20% to 27% growth as compared to 2021. Adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA of between $70.0 million and $75.0 million, representing 8% to 16% growth as compared to 2021.
  • Note: The original item erroneously posted Non-GAAP EPS as GAAP EPS

