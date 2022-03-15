BrightView to repurchase remaining shares from MSD Partners
Mar. 15, 2022 6:54 AM ETBrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) has entered into an agreement to repurchase the remaining 5.9M shares of BrightView common stock held by MSD Partners and affiliates at a purchase price of $12.33/share, representing a 6% discount from the closing price of BrightView common stock on March 11.
- The deal is in connection to the earlier announced repurchase of 5.9M shares from from MSD partners for $82.5M in Dec. 2021.
- The total purchase price for the shares will be ~$72.8M and will be funded from cash and cash equivalents on hand, as well as borrowings under the company's credit facilities.
- The deal is expected to be completed on April 4.