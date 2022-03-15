Citi Trends GAAP EPS of $1.16 beats by $0.10, revenue of $240.97M misses by $0.4M

Mar. 15, 2022 6:55 AM ETCiti Trends, Inc. (CTRN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Citi Trends press release (NASDAQ:CTRN): Q4 GAAP EPS of $1.16 beats by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $240.97M (-4.3% Y/Y) misses by $0.4M.
  • Comparable store sales increased 9.2% vs. Q4 2019.
  • Outlook: 1Q22 total sales decrease of 25%-30% Y/Y and diluted earnings per share of $0.15 to $0.40.
  • FY2022 diluted EPS of $4.05 to $4.60 vs. consensus of $6.54.
  • The company expects to open approximately 35 new stores and remodel approximately 50 stores during FY2022.
  • As of FY2023 and beyond, the company expects to generate at least 20% year on year earnings per share and operating income growth.
