Natural Resource Partners GAAP EPS of $2.42, revenue of $83.91M
Mar. 15, 2022 6:56 AM ETNatural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Natural Resource Partners press release (NYSE:NRP): Q4 GAAP EPS of $2.42.
- Revenue of $83.91M (+114.2% Y/Y).
- "Strong demand for metallurgical coal, thermal coal and soda ash in the fourth quarter produced one of the best quarters in terms of free cash flow generation in the Partnership’s history," stated Craig Nunez, NRP's President & Chief Operating Officer. "While COVID-19 remains a risk factor for the global economy, we expect to generate robust free cash flow in the months ahead and plan to continue using that cash to pay down debt, solidify our capital structure and maintain common unit distributions."