Southwest Airlines gains after pointing to strong booking trends

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) traded higher early on Tuesday after the airline company provided a guidance update.

The carrier said it expects operating revenue to be down 8% to 10% in Q1 compared to 2019 vs. a prior estimate to be 10% to 15% lower.

Southwest (LUV) also guided for a Q1 load factor of 75% to 80% and capacity to be down 9% to 10% vs. -9% prior estimate. Looking at Q2, LUV expects its capacity to be down approximately seven percent compared with the second quarter of 2019, and currently estimates its second half 2022 capacity to be roughly flat compared with second half 2019.

"Following the revenue headwinds the Company experienced in January and February 2022 due to softness in bookings and increased trip cancellations associated with the Omicron variant, the Company has seen improvements in revenue trends in March 2022 as COVID-19 cases trend downward. The Company's current leisure revenue trends for spring break travel are strong and above 2019 levels. The improvement in the Company's first quarter 2022 operating revenue guidance is primarily attributable to stronger than anticipated bookings and passenger yields, as well as a strong performance from the Company's loyalty program."

Shares of Southwest Airlines (LUV) rose 1.77% premarket to $40.81.

