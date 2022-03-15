Kandi Technologies GAAP EPS of $0.30 beats by $0.02, revenue of $91.49M misses by $3.41M

Mar. 15, 2022 7:03 AM ETKandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Kandi Technologies press release (NASDAQ:KNDI): FY GAAP EPS of $0.30 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $91.49M (+18.9% Y/Y) misses by $3.41M.
  • EV product sales increased by 116% Y/Y to $1.5M.
  • Electric Scooters, Electric Self-Balancing Scooters and associated parts sales increased by 420.6% Y/Y to $30M.
  • CEO comment: “We see huge demand building for electrified off-road vehicles. In 2022, we will apply EV technology to off-road vehicle products and launch a variety of pure electric utility terrain vehicles (“UTVs”), neighborhood EVs (“NEVs”), golf carts, and off-road crossover vehicles. We will make full use of our high-end technology, which is the culmination of years of development work in the EVs, to aggressively pursue the off-road vehicle market. Our goal is to become the market leader in this field in China within three years.”
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.