Kandi Technologies GAAP EPS of $0.30 beats by $0.02, revenue of $91.49M misses by $3.41M
Mar. 15, 2022 7:03 AM ETKandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Kandi Technologies press release (NASDAQ:KNDI): FY GAAP EPS of $0.30 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $91.49M (+18.9% Y/Y) misses by $3.41M.
- EV product sales increased by 116% Y/Y to $1.5M.
- Electric Scooters, Electric Self-Balancing Scooters and associated parts sales increased by 420.6% Y/Y to $30M.
- CEO comment: “We see huge demand building for electrified off-road vehicles. In 2022, we will apply EV technology to off-road vehicle products and launch a variety of pure electric utility terrain vehicles (“UTVs”), neighborhood EVs (“NEVs”), golf carts, and off-road crossover vehicles. We will make full use of our high-end technology, which is the culmination of years of development work in the EVs, to aggressively pursue the off-road vehicle market. Our goal is to become the market leader in this field in China within three years.”