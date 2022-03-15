Imara GAAP EPS of -$2.37 beats by $0.21

Mar. 15, 2022 7:05 AM ETIMARA Inc. (IMRA)ASHBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Imara press release (NASDAQ:IMRA): FY GAAP EPS of -$2.37 beats by $0.21.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and investments of $90.28M.
  • CEO comment: "We are pleased to have expanded our pipeline with the addition of IMR-261, an oral, clinic-ready activator of nuclear factor erythroid 2–related factor 2 (Nrf2). We reported robust data with IMR-261 in validated preclinical models of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia at the American Society of Hematology (NYSE:ASH) Annual Meeting in December 2021. We believe that IMR-261 also has the potential to work on several areas beyond hemoglobin disorders and we are actively exploring diseases of iron overload. It is exciting to add this clinic-ready asset to the pipeline and we look forward to providing further updates on study plans in 2022.”
