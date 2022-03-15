comment: "We are pleased to have expanded our pipeline with the addition of IMR-261, an oral, clinic-ready activator of nuclear factor erythroid 2–related factor 2 (Nrf2). We reported robust data with IMR-261 in validated preclinical models of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia at the American Society of Hematology

Annual Meeting in December 2021. We believe that IMR-261 also has the potential to work on several areas beyond hemoglobin disorders and we are actively exploring diseases of iron overload. It is exciting to add this clinic-ready asset to the pipeline and we look forward to providing further updates on study plans in 2022.”