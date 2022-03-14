Valaris (NYSE:VAL) confirms one of its drillships undergoing reactivation activities at a shipyard in Mississippi broke free from its moorings during high winds over the weekend.

Valaris says the rig was promptly secured and safely returned to its mooring location, and the incident caused no injuries, no environmental impact and only minor damage to the rig.

The Valaris DS-16 was in the shipyard ahead of a two-year Gulf of Mexico drilling campaign for Occidental Petroleum, scheduled to start in May.

Valaris reported better than expected Q4 earnings and acknowledged an improving macro environment.