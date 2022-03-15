Technip Energies team up with Greenko Group to boost Green Hydrogen development in India
Mar. 15, 2022 7:07 AM ETTechnip Energies N.V. (THNPF), THNPYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Technip Energies (OTCPK:THNPF) and Greenko ZeroC Private have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore Green Hydrogen project development in India to accelerate Energy Transition in the country.
- The MoU aims to facilitate active engagement between the teams of Technip Energies in India and Greenko to step up collaborative opportunities on a “Build-Own-Operate” model.
- Pursuant to the collaboration, Greenko will be the BOO operator and owner of the asset and Technip Energies will support with Engineering services, Integration and EP/EPC for pilot and commercial scale Green Hydrogen and related projects in India.