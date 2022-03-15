Technip Energies team up with Greenko Group to boost Green Hydrogen development in India

Mar. 15, 2022 7:07 AM ETTechnip Energies N.V. (THNPF), THNPYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Technip Energies (OTCPK:THNPF) and Greenko ZeroC Private have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore Green Hydrogen project development in India to accelerate Energy Transition in the country.
  • The MoU aims to facilitate active engagement between the teams of Technip Energies in India and Greenko to step up collaborative opportunities on a “Build-Own-Operate” model.
  • Pursuant to the collaboration, Greenko will be the BOO operator and owner of the asset and Technip Energies will support with Engineering services, Integration and EP/EPC for pilot and commercial scale Green Hydrogen and related projects in India.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.