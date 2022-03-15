Amid concerns over how long the efficacy of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines would last, top executives at the two major developers of those vaccines have issued divergent views on the need for additional vaccine doses.

Albert Bourla, Chief Executive of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), that partnered with German company BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) for the first U.S.-authorized COVID-19 shot, said in a CBS interview on Sunday that the protection of three vaccine doses would wane, and a fourth dose is required “right now.”

Meanwhile, Stephen Hoge, President of the rival vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), predicted that only the elderly and the immunocompromised would probably need an additional booster shot, and the rest of the public could be more selective about it.

“Is it necessary? I think that’s a strong word. I think it will provide a benefit to anyone who gets it.” Business Insider reported Monday quoting Hoge. “Whether or not public health continues to recommend it for everybody is a more complicated thing, because not everybody’s wanting to get the first couple ones,” he added.

According to Business Insider, Moderna (MRNA) is optimistic that a potential bivalent booster against Omicron as well as the original strain of the virus could be ready this year.

However, both Bourla and Hoge agreed that the virus would continue to stay.

Last week, Bourla said in an interview with Bloomberg that Pfizer (PFE) was close to submit the data on the efficacy of its fourth COVID-19 shot to the U.S. regulators.