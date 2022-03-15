Delta Air Lines rises after solid guidance update

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) traded higher early on Tuesday after the airline company provided a guidance update.

The carrier said it expects capacity in Q1 to be about 83% of the level seen in 2019 and sees flat revenue per available seat mile in March compared to March in 2019. Total revenue for the quarter is seen being at ~78% of the level from 2019 vs. an initial forecast of 72% to 76%. A March quarter pre-tax loss is guided for consistent with prior expectations. Delta (DAL) also anticipates that it will achieve positive free cash flow in Q1.

The non-fuel cost framework is said to be on track. Capacity is called the key lever in improving non-fuel cost per availables seat mile vs. the 2019 levels as scale and efficienct are restored.

Shares of Delta Air Lines (DAL) rose 1.75% premarket to $32.63 vs. the 52-week trading range of $29.75 to $51.82.