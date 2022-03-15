TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will map its path toward its 2025 financial targets for achieving more than $5B revenue, more than $2B adjusted EBITDA, and more than $6.00 adjusted EPS at its investor day event.

The targets don't include the planned acquisition of Verisk Financial Services, which is expected to close during Q2 2022.

To reach those targets, the company expects 8-10% organic constant-currency revenue growth from 2023 to 2025, including high-single-digit growth in U.S. Markets and Consumer Interactive segments and low-double-digit growth in International.

TransUnion (TRU) is aiming for 100 basis points per year of annual adjusted EBITDA market expansion from 2023 to 2025 with adjusted EBITDA margins targeting 40% by 2025.

It also sees 15% adjusted diluted EPS growth, before any benefit from future capital allocation actions.

Also, the company will outline plans to generate more than $3B of free cash flow (cash flow from operations less capital expenditures) from 2022 to 2025.

In addition TransUnion (TRU) reiterates its FY2022 financial outlook, which it released on Feb. 22, 2022, for adjusted EPS of $3.84-$4.00 and revenue of $3.75B-$3.81B.

