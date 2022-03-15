The Howard Hughes Corporation approves new $250M share buyback program
Mar. 15, 2022 7:22 AM ETThe Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has approved a new $250M share buyback program, following November's announcement of $250M stock repurchase.
- "This stock buyback follows our recent fourth quarter report of the best results in the history of our company," said David R. O'Reilly, Chief Executive Officer of The Howard Hughes Corporation. "Today's announcement—on the heels of November's buyback and the unprecedented value creation across the HHC portfolio—is a testament to our strong balance sheet and our commitment to unlocking shareholder value as we repurchase HHC stock at a meaningful discount to the underlying net asset value of the company."