Ukraine war update: Three European leaders head to Kyiv
Mar. 15, 2022 7:51 AM ETBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Here are the latest headlines in the Russia-Ukraine crisis:
- Three EU Leaders Head to Kyiv
- The leaders of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia are heading to Kyiv on a European Union mission to meet with Ukraine’s top leadership, an unprecedented move in a war zone, the AP reported.
- Meta Modifies Hate Speech Policies Surrounding War in Ukraine
- Facebook parent Meta (NASDAQ:FB) opened a can of worms last week after temporarily easing its hate speech policies. The social network allowed posts calling for violence against Russian soldiers, and even the death of Vladimir Putin or Belarus' Alexander Lukashenko, in the context surrounding the invasion of Ukraine. The policy, which kept up related posts unless they included "method and location," was only applied to users in Ukraine, Russia and surrounding countries, but has since been modified.
- Ties With Russia May Be Weighing on China Stocks
- Reports suggest that Moscow asked China for surface-to-air missiles, drones and armored vehicles as the lingering invasion exhausts its resources. The Kremlin denied the reports, saying it has ample supplies, while a Chinese spokesman also rejected the "malicious" rumors as "disinformation" before the meeting.
- "Media reports suggest the US believes China is 'open to supplying military equipment to Russia," UBS chief economist Paul Donovan said. "China's foreign minister said the country does not want to incur international sanctions. These are not consistent - which matters to markets. Sanctions against Russia have a limited impact - it is not a significant economy and lies at the start of global supply chains. China is a more significant economy and lies at the end of global supply chains, so sanctions would matter more."
- How Plausible Is Chinese Military Aid for Russia?
- Questions remain about how far Beijing would go backing its “most important strategic partner,” as China’s foreign minister recently described Russia.
