Plymouth Industrial REIT buys Madison International Realty’s interest in Memphis JV for $102.6M

Mar. 15, 2022 7:24 AM ETPlymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM), PLYM.PABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) to acquire Madison International Realty’s 80% interest in Plymouth MIR JV LLC, the joint venture formed in December 2020 to acquire a portfolio of industrial buildings in metropolitan Memphis, Tennessee.
  • The consideration includes $46.6 million in cash, in addition to the assumption of $56.0 million in secured debt, which includes Plymouth’s previous pro-rata share of a fixed-rate mortgage maturing in 2027 in the amount of $11.2M.
  • The deal is expected to provide a forward 12-month yield of 6.6% on the total consideration of $102.6M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.