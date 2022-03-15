Plymouth Industrial REIT buys Madison International Realty’s interest in Memphis JV for $102.6M
Mar. 15, 2022 7:24 AM ETPlymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM), PLYM.PABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) to acquire Madison International Realty’s 80% interest in Plymouth MIR JV LLC, the joint venture formed in December 2020 to acquire a portfolio of industrial buildings in metropolitan Memphis, Tennessee.
- The consideration includes $46.6 million in cash, in addition to the assumption of $56.0 million in secured debt, which includes Plymouth’s previous pro-rata share of a fixed-rate mortgage maturing in 2027 in the amount of $11.2M.
- The deal is expected to provide a forward 12-month yield of 6.6% on the total consideration of $102.6M.