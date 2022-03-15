United Airlines gains after guiding Q1 revenue above expectations

United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) traded higher early on Tuesday after the airline company provided a guidance update.

The carrier said it expects Q1 revenue to be near the better end of -25% to -20% from the level seen in 2019 or revenue of $7.67B to $7.91B roughly vs. $7.52B consensus. Capacity is expected to be down 19% during Q1 from the level recorded in 2019.

"System bookings for future travel have improved close to 40 points since the first week of 2022 and business traffic has increased more than 30 points since the peak of the Omicron impact in January 2022... In response to several macroeconomic factors including rising fuel prices as well as expected aircraft delivery delays, the Company has reduced its total capacity plan for the full year 2022 to be down in the high single digits versus full year 2019."

Shares of United Airlines Holdings shot up 1.57% premarket to $35.57 vs. the 52-week trading range of $30.54 to $63.70