Synchrony Financial credit card delinquency rate nears year-ago level, loans slip
Mar. 15, 2022 7:30 AM ETSynchrony Financial (SYF)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) credit card delinquency rate ticked up to 2.9% in February from 2.8% in January, but it's still below the 3.1% rate in the same month a year ago.
- The adjusted net charge-off rate increased to 2.8% last month from 2.3% in January and was still below 4.0% in February 2021.
- Loan receivables as of Feb. 28 were $78.5B vs. $79.3B at Jan. 31, 2022 and $77.9B at Feb. 28, 2021.
