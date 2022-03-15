Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) shares crashed early Tuesday after the software-as-a-service company issued fourth-quarter results that came in better-than-expected, but guidance for the next fiscal year badly missed estimates, prompting several analysts to cut price targets.

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald lowered his target to $90 from $210, but kept his buy rating, noting that Coupa reiterated its ability for "mid-20s organic growth" in the near term, but the initial outlook for 2023 did not match management sentiment.

"When combining this with an initial margin outlook that calls for increased investment to accelerate growth in [2024], we can understand why investors came away feeling less than optimistic," MacDonald wrote in a note to clients.

Coupa Software (COUP) shares fell nearly 30% to $63.19 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

Coupa said it earned an adjusted $0.19 per share and generated $193.3 million, up 18.2% year-over-year, during the fourth quarter.

For fiscal 2023, Coupa Software (COUP) said it expects adjusted earnings to be between $0.15 and $0.19 per share, with revenue coming in between $836 million and $840 million. Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of $0.73 per share on $878.89 million in revenue. Subscription revenue is expected to be between $756 million and $760 million.

Bank of America analyst Brad Sills lowered his price target to $100 from $160, but kept his buy rating, noting that the outlook, when coupled with net revenue retention, suggests there is "very little contribution from new business."

"Healthy new business pipelines suggest a greater level of conservatism on new business close rates, which is likely due to limited visibility for reopening tailwinds in the [business spend management] category," Sills wrote in a note to clients.

Sills added that guidance for first-quarter billings of 18% suggests there is upside and there is "little change" to the growth trajectory and "meaningful upside" in fiscal 2023.

Oppenheimer analyst Koji Ikeda downgraded Coupa Software (COUP) and removed the firm's $200 price target despite the "good" fourth-quarter, noting that while there is "a lot to like" with Coupa, it has a lot of moving parts and more exposure to Europe than other software-as-a-service companies, which is causing the growth deceleration.

"We caution investors on getting involved in bottom fishing Coupa shares in the hopes for outsized returns because the bull case or return to 30% growth anytime soon now looks off the table, we see risk to management's medium-term mid-twenties organic growth guidance, and few near-term catalysts," Ikeda wrote.

Earlier this month, Coupa Software (COUP) was listed at the top of the list for Wolfe Research's short stock ideas.