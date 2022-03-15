Passage Bio to cut workforce by ~13%, rejig R&D to reduce expenses
Mar. 15, 2022 7:33 AM ETPassage Bio, Inc. (PASG)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) is reducing its workforce by ~13% and prioritizing research and development programs to reduce operating expenses.
- The company said it is prioritizing its R&D programs in partnership with the University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program (GTP).
- The company will continue to focus on advancing its three lead clinical programs for GM1 gangliosidosis, Krabbe disease and frontotemporal dementia.
- "By aligning our organization and our foundational partnership with GTP around a more focused R&D strategy, we are well-positioned to execute against our ongoing clinical trials and advance our mission," said Passage Bio President and CEO Bruce Goldsmith.
- In conjunction with the staff reduction, Eliseo Salinas, chief research and development officer, will be retiring, effective March 18.
- The company added that Chief Medical Officer Mark Forman will continue to lead execution of the ongoing clinical trials.