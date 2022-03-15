Better Therapeutics posts positive data from pivotal trial for PDT platform in type 2 diabetes

Mar. 15, 2022

Woman checking mobile health app.

Guido Mieth/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX), a prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) company, is trading ~10% higher in the pre-market Tuesday after announcing data from its pivotal trial of BT-001 involving adults with type 2 diabetes.
  • BT-001 is an experimental PDT platform used to digitally deliver nutritional cognitive behavioral therapy (nCBT) to treat type 2 diabetes.
  • In the 669-patient trial, the participants were randomized to receive standard of care with or without BT-001. Its primary endpoint was the difference in mean change from baseline in A1c in the two groups after 90 days of treatment.
  • Clinically meaningful and statistically significant results indicated improving glycemic control with a 0.4% decline in A1c between the intervention and control groups (p <0.001), the company said, adding that there was no meaningful difference in safety events across groups. The six-month trial is expected to complete in Q2 2022.
  • Better (BTTX) competes with Akili Interactive and Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) in the PDT space.
