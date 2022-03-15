Josh Smiley to join Zai Lab as COO
Mar. 15, 2022 7:41 AM ETZai Lab Limited (ZLAB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) has appointed Josh Smiley as its Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective August 1, 2022.
- Mr. Smiley will oversee all aspects of Zai Lab's business, finance, and global operations and serve as a key member of its executive committee.
- He brings over 26 years of experience working within the biopharmaceutical industry, including experience leading finance, corporate strategy, business development, venture capital and the Global Business Services operations at Eli Lilly and Co.
- ZLAB reported its FY results earlier this month