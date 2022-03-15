Altimmune GAAP EPS of -$0.57 beats by $0.08, revenue of $3.28M beats by $3.19M
Mar. 15, 2022 7:42 AM ETAltimmune, Inc. (ALT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Altimmune press release (NASDAQ:ALT): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.57 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $3.28M (+42.0% Y/Y) beats by $3.19M.
- The company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash totaling $190.3 million at December 31, 2021.
- “In addition to our ongoing 12-week Phase 1b NAFLD trial, we expect to initiate a 48-week Phase 2 trial of pemvidutide in obesity, the MOMENTUM trial, in the next few weeks and look forward to sharing data from both of these trials later this year. In addition, we expect to read out our HepTcell trial in the first half of 2023," said Vipin K. Garg, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer at Altimmune.