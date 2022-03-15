Frequency and our lead program FX-322, as we plan to complete enrollment and work toward a readout of our FX-322-208 Phase 2b study of individuals with sudden and noise-induced sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL). The design of the study is based on key insights from having built what we believe to be the largest clinical data set in the hearing restoration space, enabling us to hone-in on the severities and etiologies where we have observed FX-322 to have shown clinically meaningful outcomes. We are also aligned with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on speech perception as the primary endpoint for this study, which we believe increases the likelihood of future technical and regulatory success. We remain on track to report study results by the end of this year, or in the first quarter of next year,” said David L. Lucchino, Frequency’s Chief Executive Officer.