POSaBIT initiates point of sale for cannabis retailers in West Virginia

Mar. 15, 2022 7:44 AM ETPOSaBIT Systems Corporation (POSAF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • POSaBIT Systems (OTCQB:POSAF) launches point of sale solution into the West Virginia medical cannabis market.
  • This marks the 16th state overall where the company is operational with point of sale, payments, or both.
  • “We have made it a priority to expand our reach across the country, and our entry into a state like West Virginia provides further evidence of how our technology is universally viable and desirable across the entire cannabis market,” said Ryan Hamlin, CEO/co-founder of POSaBIT.
  • Previously (Mar.08), POSaBIT enters the CBD point of sale market.
